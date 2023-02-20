Johnny Depp started off as a punk band guitarist, turning to acting to help pay the bills. But his dabbling catapulted him to global fame and there was no going back. Throughout his career, Depp has had fame and infamy in equal measure. His roles are often that of the isolated anti-hero: Edward Scissorhands, Donnie Brasco, Raoul Duke in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. His poetic outsider characters reveal a critical view of American society.

