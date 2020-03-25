World-renowned tenor Joseph Calleja will be performing a unique set on Friday in a musical drive to encourage the Maltese to get through the coronavirus outbreak.

Calleja will be performing from his home in a 25-minute set to be streamed on Times of Malta's website and Facebook page.

The event will be streamed at 5pm CET.

Fans can post their suggestions of arias and songs they would like to hear Calleja perform on the tenor's official Facebook page.

In a message, Calleja, one of the world’s top tenors, said: "This is a gift to the Maltese people and dedicated to all those health workers, all those on the frontline helping us to fight this terrible virus."

Tens of thousands have been cooped up indoors, abiding by the health authorities’ request to steer away from social contact in a bid to fight COVID-19.