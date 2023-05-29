The drama around Joseph Muscat continues to unfold, with revelations by Times of Malta and other media partners revealing that the former prime minister's finances are being investigated on suspicion of corruption.

Muscat says it's all above board. Investigators are not so sure, and are especially interested in €60,000 that Muscat received from companies linked to the hospitals privatisation deal declared "fraudulent" by a court.

So, what's new in the latest revelations, exactly? What does the story add to what we already knew?

What is 'VGH Europe' and why does it matter? Who paid for Muscat's consultancy work? And where, in turn, did those companies receive money from?

It can be hard to keep up with all the twists and turns. But if you're struggling to understand it all, we've got you covered: this video will tell you all you need to know in 11 minutes.

Confused? Mark Laurence Zammit will get you up to speed. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef