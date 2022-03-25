Isaac Bezzina highlighted the core values judo instills in a person as Malta’s leading judoka met with Ben Camille during this week’s edition of GAMEON.

Bezzina has been one of Malta’s leading judokas for several years now and has his eyes firmly set on representing the country in this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, next year’s Games of the Small States of Europe in Malta as well as the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Judo has given me the opportunity to come up against some of the best judokas in the world,” Bezzina, whose father Alex Bezzina won a silver medal for Malta in the 1989 GSSE, said.

“Last year, I competed in the Grand Slam competition and I was up against the 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist. It was a great experience for me as it was the first time that I face such a top-level opponent.”

