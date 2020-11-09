Katryna Esposito, Maltese judo’s up-and-coming star, recently participated in the European Junior Championships.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Esposito moved in the sleeping quarters next to the National Dojo at the Malta Judo Academy. Together with fellow cadet judoka Kriss Samuel Bartolo, and coach Denis Braidotti, they spent months training together.

