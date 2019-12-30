Justice Minister Owen Bonnici declined to comment when asked if he subscribed to the view that authorities were being lenient and adopting double standards with respect to former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Mr Schembri is under investigation in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.



“I do not want to make any remarks which might contaminate the judicial process. I have full confidence in the institutions, the courts, and the police,” Dr Bonnici said when asked about the perception that Mr Schembri was being treated differently to other citizens.

Owen Bonnici declines to comment on Keith Schembri's treatment. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Mr Bonnici was speaking following a news conference on New Year’s Eve celebrations being organised in Valletta.



‘Whatever I say at this stage might be used by either side in these cases. My duty is to take a step back so as not to contaminate the course of justice,” he added.

The lead investigator in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation has testified that police have not checked Mr Schembri's phone as he had claimed to have lost it. That claim prompted mockery, includng from Labour's own CEO.

Public anger was further stoked when last week Mr Schembri went abroad on holiday with his family.

Meanwhile, the change at the helm of both government and party triggered by Joseph Muscat’s resignation in about a fortnight will probably result in a host of changes in Cabinet.



Asked if he looked forward to the possibility of being given a different portfolio, Dr Bonnici insisted his duty was to “serve” the country. While declining to give an overall evaluation of his track record as justice minister, he said both Labour Party leadership contenders, Robert Abela and Chris Fearne, had words of praise for his performance.

New Year's Eve

Earlier, Dr Bonnici, who is also responsible for culture, addressed a news conference on the New Year’s Eve celebrations which will be held at St George’s Square in Valletta.

The event is being organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency in collaboration with the local council. G7 Events has been commissioned to coordinate the entertainment which will feature popular Maltese bands including The Travellers.

The event starts at 8pm and the public is being urged to use the bus and ferry service to get to and from Valletta on the night.

Organisers insisted that this time there would be no repeat of last year’s fiasco, when hundreds of people were left stranded in the capital as the bus service could not cope with the large crowds.