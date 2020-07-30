Serie A champions Juventus on Thursday unveiled their new home kit for the 2020-21 season, returning to the traditional stripes which they dropped this term.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates this season wore a half-and-half jersey with white on the right and black on the left.
OUR STRIPES ⚪⚫ OUR STATEMENT— Juventus_Club19 (@Juventus_Club19) July 30, 2020
Presenting the new Juventus 20/21 Home shirt.#LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/QtW43cafz3
“Tradition is represented by the return of the black and white stripes which present themselves in a new and more modern form,” Juventus said.
The stripes are black “brush strokes” of an artist on a white background, with the club logo and sponsorship details in gold.
“The stripes are designed as a single brush stroke on the front and the sleeves, giving the kit a new and attractive design, all while maintaining the DNA of the club as well as showcasing the beginning of a new era.”
Juventus sealed their 36th Serie A title, and ninth in succession, last weekend.
The club were founded in 1897, but players have worn black and white stripes of various types since 1903.
