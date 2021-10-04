Kailey Willis has opened her Hellas Verona account this season as she scored one of her team’s goals in the 3-2 victory over Brescia, on Sunday.

Willis is in her second year at the youth team of Hellas Verona who play in the Primavera – Girone 1 league, in Italy.

After defeating rivals Chievo Verona in their season opener last week, Hellas Verona made it two wins from two with the former Birkirkara forward being one of the scorers.

