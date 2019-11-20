Ken Block is back with the second installment of the acclaimed series’ spin-off Climbkhana, presented by Toyo Tires, Forza Motorsport and Omaze, released on Hoonigan’s YouTube channel. This time, Block and the Hoonigan Media Machine travelled to one of the world’s most dangerous roads, located deep in China’s interior, with his 914hp Ford F-150 Hoonitruck to film Climbkhana Two: Tianmen Mountain.

“About five years ago, I found a photo on the internet of this crazy road made of multiple switchbacks that actually crossed over itself,” Block said. “Before I even discovered where in the world it was, I knew we had to go film there."

Located in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, the Tianmen Mountain Highway climbs 10.7km across a ribbon of concrete that bends more than 99 times through lush foliage and precariously situated cliff drops. Considered so dangerous by the Chinese, the public is forbidden to drive on it.

Of all of Block’s vehicles, the Hoonitruck seemed the least suited for this incredibly narrow road, which at some points is skinnier than the highly modified, AWD truck is long. But its massive proportions, only make the feat even more impressive.

“The juxtaposition of this massive American pickup truck and that tiny road was just too perfect, even if it made it way harder and sketchier to for me to drive,” Block said.