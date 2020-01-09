Liverpool's transformation into the team to beat has been often credited to their coach Jurgen Klopp by players and pundits.

The same thought was also echoed by Liverpool loanee Isaac Christie-Davies in his first words as a player of Cercle Brugge whom he joined on loan until the end of the month.

1️⃣e training deze voormiddag voor Isaac Christie-Davies🤩! pic.twitter.com/qD5smirnno — Cercle Brugge (@cercleofficial) January 9, 2020

Christie-Davies, who is currently in Malta with the Belgian side for their winter training camp, underlined the importance of Klopp in the Reds' dressing room.

"He's a brilliant manager and a brilliant person as well, he is an excellent motivator and everyone likes to work for him," the 22-year old Welsh forward told the Times of Malta.

Christie-Davies was handed his Liverpool debut last month in the 5-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

He was previously at Chelsea's youth setup and has also represented Wales at U-21 level.

Cercle Brugge face Bundesliga club Augsburg in a friendly this Friday before leaving Malta the following day.