Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi did not explicitly rule out a Labour leadership bid when questioned on Saturday about his lobbying of Labour delegates.

Dr Mizzi said he had been engaging with various stakeholders across Malta for the past seven years.

“I do it constantly, on a regular basis,” Dr Mizzi said.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said he will step down but has yet to publicly communicate a date, despite reaffirming on multiple occasions his intention not to contest another general election. His announcement has seen the likes of Dr Mizzi, deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Transport Minister Ian Borg all jostling for position in the background.

MEP Miriam Dalli is also being mentioned as a contender, though her intentions are less clear at this point.

Dr Mizzi, who served briefly as PL deputy leader before resigning amid the Panama Papers controversy, is known to be courting Labour delegates – whose support he would need for a successful leadership bid – by inviting them to events organised by the tourism authorities.

Asked if Dr Muscat had blown the whistle on the internal race, Dr Mizzi said the Prime Minister was very busy working on next month’s budget.

“As a team we are going to have a social budget and it will reflect our changing priorities,” Dr Mizzi said in reply to the questions related to the party leadership.”

He said the government needed to be more conscious about issues concerning the environment, affordable housing and improvement in the quality of life.

Asked if he would address these issues should he become prime minister, Dr Mizzi said Labour already had a prime minister “whom we all support”.

“We are all behind Dr Muscat. As I have always done, I will continue working on new policies to innovate and deliver change,” he said.

Dr Mizzi’s skirting of questions about his leadership ambitions mirrors the stance taken by his fellow cabinet colleagues. Approached by Times of Malta last week, Chris Fearne said he was honoured to work by Dr Muscat’s side and hoped to continue to do so for the years to come.

His comments were echoed by Dr Borg, who also expressed his hope that Dr Muscat would remain leader for many years to come.

A leaked internal Labour poll taken among members suggests the battle to replace Dr Muscat could turn into a four-horse race.

In the poll, Dr Fearne is seen in the lead with a 28 per cent backing, followed by Ms Dalli at 23 per cent, Dr Mizzi at 21 per cent and Dr Borg at 19 per cent.

The Prime Minister’s legal consultant Robert Abela is polling a distant fifth at six per cent, according to the poll, whose margin of error is not known.

