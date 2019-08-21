Kalidou Koulibaly handed Juventus a dramatic win on Saturday after scoring a last-gasp own goal that consigned Napoli to a 4-3 defeat after his side had battled back from three goals down to level the scores.

Koulibaly shanked in a cross under no pressure in the second minute of stoppage time to hand Juve the three points in Turin and put Maurizio Sarri’s side top of Serie A.

The Senegal international’s blunder undid all of Napoli’s good work in fighting back from the dead with less than half-an-hour left, with goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo giving the hosts what looked like an unassailable lead.

However two goals in as many minutes from Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano shortly after Ronaldo had made it three brought Napoli back into the game, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo sent the away fans wild with a close-range finish to set up a tense final nine minutes.

But with at least point seemingly in the bag, Koulibaly made it a nightmare end for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who finished on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline after winning by the same margin at Fiorentina last weekend.