Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk came out of Germany’s industrial heartlands in the 1970s like a bolt from the blue. When the rest of the world was listening to hippy rock, the Teutonic foursome were looking forward to the computer age. With the recent passing of co-founder Florian Schneider, a timely focus on the band that have arguably become more influential than the Beatles.

Featuring interviews with music journalist Paul Morley, Tate Modern curator Catherine Wood and DJs François Kevorkian and Derrick May.