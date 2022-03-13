The Labour Party held a mass rally for its supporters on the granaries in Floriana, where a large marquee was erected to protect the thousands present from the rain.
The event was addressed by Prime Minister Robert Abela who insisted that Labour was better qualified to lead the country than the PN which could not even come up with a single version of its electoral manifesto.
More details soon.
Watch below.
