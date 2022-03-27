Labour supporters are celebrating in the Naxxar counting hall, at party headquarters and across Malta after a third landslide victory.

As soon as the unofficial result was announced, supporters and candidates inside the hall banged on Perspex and broke into chants and song.

Labour supporters break into song at Naxxar counting centre.

Along with traditional Labour flags, supporters held aloft the Greek flag, in a dig at PN leader Bernard Grech, who once remarked he would pretend to be Greek when abroad because he was ashamed to admit he was Maltese.

A Labour supporter holds aloft a Greek flag in a dig at Bernard Grech.

Meanwhile crowds of PL supporters gathered outside the party's Mile End headquarters in Ħamrun, waving flags, setting off flares and shouting "Via l-labour".

Hours before the unofficial result was announced, people were in celebratory mood, with hotdogs cooking, music blaring from the doors of every bar and a van packed with large event speakers ready to unload.

The first reaction by Labour supporters outside Labour HQ. Video: Jessica Arena

One song on the tracklist was Annie Lennox's "Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These".

Supporter Pawlu Abela said Labour had won "because of all the good things they've done" and that he was here to "celebrate and have fun".

Another supporter, Andrew, said the outcome was "expected" and he "wasn't worried about winning at all".

"I’ve come to celebrate as I’ve celebrated every win," he said.