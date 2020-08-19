A pair of eighth-seeded teams delivered stunning upsets in their playoff openers on Tuesday as the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic surprised the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Damian Lillard scored 34 points as the Trail Blazers toppled the West’s number one seeded Lakers 100-93 and Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points as the Magic defeated the East’s top seeded Bucks 122-110 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
