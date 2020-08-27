LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have voted to abandon the NBA season in protest at the latest US police shooting of a black man, multiple reports said Wednesday.

ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports all reported that the Lakers and Clippers called for the 2019/2020 season to be scrapped in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Wisconsin on Sunday.

