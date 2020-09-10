Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists he can cope with the pressure of having to deliver a Premier League title challenge after a spending spree of around £200 million ($259 million).
Lampard has spent more than any other Premier League manager since the end of last season as he aims to close the gap on champions Liverpool.
