Faroe Islands 3

M. Olsen 23

A. Olsen 87

Hendrikson 90

Malta 2

Degabriele 37

Agius 73

The Malta national team suffered a heartbreaking start to their UEFA Nations League campaign as two goals in the dying moments of the match handed the Faroe Islands a dramatic 3-2 win in Torshavn.

It was a harsh result on the national team who looked well on course to break their curse in the Faroe Islands when they fought back admirably after falling behind early on and looked on course to take all three points when goals from Jurgen Degabriele and Andrei Agius handed them a deserved 2-1 lead with only 17 minutes to go.

