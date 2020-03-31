Thirteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed overnight, with all but five having been local transmission, the superintendent for public health, Charmaine Gauci, said on Tuesday.

That is the highest number since 19 cases were detected on Wednesday last week.

563 tests were conducted between Monday and Tuesday. Malta now has 169 confirmed cases.

The medical condition of the new cases is good. Of the remaining, two patients are in the ITU with one, a 72-year-old, in critical condition on a ventilator, seven patients are in the Infectious Diseases Unit, 17 at St Thomas Hospital and the rest in isolation at home.

Five of the new cases are linked to an earlier confirmed patient who had been going to work while having symptoms. Three of his work colleagues have since tested positive along with two persons related to them.

The patients are four women aged 25, 26, 43, and 27 and a man of 41.

Of the other new cases, two are the elderly parents of a previously confirmed case. Both are over 70 years old.

Another in an eight-year-old girl, the daughter of a previously confirmed case.

Turning to the imported cases, Gauci said two brothers, 18 and 21, both Britons with relatives in Malta, who went into quarantine on their return.

Other cases were two men 21 and 24, related to a previously known case. One of the men had light symptoms a day after the flight and contact tracing is underway.

Another case is a 48-year-old woman who returned from Morocco. She was on a tour with a previous known case and contact tracing is underway with the rest of the group.

Asked whether the hunting season would be allowed once people were being asked to stay indoors, Gauci said the situation is under consideration.

She reiterated her appears for people to cooperate with the directives that were issued to maintain social distancing.

The government on Monday said no groups of more than three people would be allowed in the streets or the countryside unless they were from the same household.