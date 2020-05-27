One new Coronavirus case was reported overnight after 1,247 tests, the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

She also announced that six patients had recovered.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced the death of a 97-year-old man, who became the seventh virus victim in Malta. He had underlying medical conditions.

The new case is a Maltese man, 71, who had been at Mount Carmel Hospital's admission ward.

"We test all patients and keep them in quarantine for 14 days," Gauci explained.

This patient had a respiratory condition. He was taken to Mater Dei where he was tested and transferred to the Covid-19 wards.

Contact tracing with patients and staff is underway.

Gauci said there are now 11 patients at Boffa Hospital, six each at St Thomas and Mater Dei hospitals, five at Karin Grech and one at Mt Carmel. 86 are at home. All are in good condition and no one is in intensive care.

Since March 7 Malta has had 612 confirmed cases after 64,334 tests. 114 active cases remain.

Gauci observed that the number of cases had remained stable.

"It is a result of our hard work. As we relax measures, we need to continue to follow mitigation measures," she stressed.

"We managed to stop the spread because of containment efforts. It is clear that it is because of these measures that we did well. We want to ensure this continues."

She also observed that mortality rates in Malta are very good compared to those abroad.

Mass gatherings still not allowed

Replying to questions, Gauci said mass gatherings are still not allowed. The authorities were continuing to urge those who feel symptoms to get tested.

One needed to keep in mind, however, that the incubation period was between two to 14 days.

Replying to other questions, Gauci said experts still did not know if this was a seasonal virus and what will happen in summer and in winter. Some were also claiming the virus could go away on its own but this was somewhat dubious because viruses usually did not just go away.

"One cannot say what will happen at Christmas. We have never discussed that," she said after a journalist noted that a Christmas village had cancelled its plans.

Asked whether all current hospital patients needed to be kept there, she said the doctors looked at the patients' condition and whether they were likely to stay in isolation. They also looked at the home environment.

"If the person can stay home but there are relatives who are vulnerable, then we have beds in hospital and they are treated there to reduce the risk of exposure.

Cause of death of Covid-19 patients

Replying to questions on the fatalities Gauci said all the victims had underlying medical conditions and there was, therefore, a situation where the real cause of death would be because of other conditions made worse by Covid-19.

When it was pointed out that several of the victims had been in hospital, particularly Karin Grech, Gauci said the reality was that these were elderly, vulnerable people with medical conditions. Talks were held every day with the management of the hospital and the authorities were satisfied with the work being done.

"The situation is under control but we need to keep in mind these are people who are unwell."

On testing of people without symptoms, the superintendent said employers cannot force employees to get tested though it is important for employees to get tested, especially if they work in places where groups are large.

Gauci said intensive talks were continuing about the possible reopening of summer schools as well as what measures to lift next, with the proper mitigation efforts.