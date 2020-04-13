Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday following 1,008 tests over 24 hours, the superintendent of public health, Charmaine Gauci has reported.

That raised the number of confirmed cases to 384

The new cases are three Maltese men, a Norweigian woman and a Nepalese man resident in Malta, and a migrant man at Hal Far centre.

Gauci stressed that although the number of new cases is small, vigilance needs to be kept up since cases are expected to rise. She stressed that people should stay in doors.

Asked when one could start thinking about a return to normality, Gauci said action would be taken on the basis of evidence and models once community transmission went down and was controlled.

The number of recoveries has now reached 44. Two patients remain in intensive care.