Six new COVID-19 cases were reported overnight, the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Sunday.

That pushed the 'R factor' - the number of transmissions per person - slightly above one, over 24 hours but in an average over five days, the situation was still stable, she said.

A further six patients recovered overnight.

Gauci said 433 patients have recovered so far. 1,120 tests were held overnight.

There were currently 496 active cases.

The new cases

Turning to the new cases, Gauci said the first was was a Maltese woman, 48, who was already under quarantine as she was in contact with a positive, her mother.

Case two was a 51-year-old Maltese man who on Saturday reported a headache and sore throat. Contact tracing among family and work-related contacts is in progress, although he is self-employed.

The third case is a man, 85, man, a patient at Karin Grech hospital who was in the same room as the man who died of COVID-19 there recently. He had initially tested negative but was tested again after he developed a fever. The authorities in all re-tested all 15 patients and 45 staff members. All others these tested negative

The man's condition is stable.

The remaining three cases are a cluster including two healthcare workers at Mater Dei who were in contact with a patient who tested positive.

All are Maltese, the women aged 27 and 25 and the patient, a 53-year-old man who was tested after suffering shortness of breath. The healthcare workers and patients were at the hospital's ENT ward.

Gauci said there are now two patients at Mater Dei Hospital, three at Boffa and three at St Thomas Hospital. The rest are in isolation at their home.

Air conditioners must be kept clean

Replying to various question Gauci said it is important to clean air conditioners properly before use, especially since they would have been off for several months.

On the lifting of more measures, Gauci said the authorities need three weeks to evaluate whether they can relax more measures. "The incubation period is 14 days so we will only know the impact of last week's lifting of measures at the end of the week," she said.

Most non-essential shops were allowed to open last week, and Prime Minister Robert Abela earlier on Sunday said the lifting of further measures was on the horizon.

Gauci said the 'R factor' went up slightly above one with the six new cases detected overnight. Nonetheless, the authorities looked a five-day moving average and in that case the situation was stable.

She said the asyptomatic rate went up from 11 per cent to 13 per cent because there was more testing of people with no symptoms.

On migrants, she said care was provided to everyone. All arriving migrants were tested and they were negative.

On the wearing of masks, she said that at present, with the transmission rate being what it is and with the measures in place, there is no need to have people wearing the mask whenever they are out and about. They only need to do so in shops, on buses or the Gozo ferry.