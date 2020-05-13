Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in 1,143 overnight tests, the superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, said on Monday.

They are a Maltese woman and a healthcare worker both of whom had been in contact with known cases.

Gauci said 436 patients had recovered so far, including two patients who were declared recovered in the past 24 hours.

There are now 66 active cases.

The new cases are a 24-year-old Maltese woman living with a positive person. She developed symptoms on Tuesday but was already in quarantine.

The second is a 33-year-old Maltese female healthcare worker at Karin Grech who displayed symptoms on Tuesday and last worked on May 8.

Most migrants at Hal Far out of quarantine tonight

Gauci described the current situation as stable, with the new cases having been linked to known cases. There are now no COVID patients at Mater Dei Hospital but there are two at Boffa, and four at St Thomas Hospital.

At Hal Far migrants' camp, most migrants will be taken out of quarantine at midnight tonight quarantine as the last case was reported on April 30. However, another four who were in contact with another case on May 1 will remain in isolation.

Asked about healthcare workers who test positive, Gauci said such workers were a 'target group' for testing. So far, 30 healthcare workers had tested positive. Healthcare workers who are symptomatic do not turn up at work and are tested. There is also routine testing. However, as in other cases, the best way of prevention was the wearing of protective equipment.

She said staff had specific instruction when to wear masks and visors on the basis of risk assessments.

The doctor who passed away on Tuesday-Wednesday night had been in hospital for treatment to his pre-existing conditions. She did not say which ward he was in. Once COVID-19 was discovered, he was transferred first tot he Infectious Diseases Unit and then the ITU. Gauci expressed her condolences to his family and colleagues.