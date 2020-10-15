Maltese football fans woke up on Wednesday with a big smile on their faces after the national team secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Latvia at the Daugavas Stadium in Riga to finally record their first-ever victory in the UEFA Nations League.

Steve Borg prodded home the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time to hand Malta a merited win but more importantly, further rubberstamp the significant progress the national team has been showing since Devis Mangia took over the job as national teams head coach.

