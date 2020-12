The apocalyptic blast in the Port of Beirut on August 4, 2020 led to renewed anger at those in power. Protests have crossed religious boundaries as the Lebanese people rage against corruption, nepotism, gross economic mismanagement and squandering of resources. How did a country with so much to offer allow itself to get into such a dire situation? And will the Land of Cedars be able to bounce back?

