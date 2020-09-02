Legendary seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry will take up an invitational tour card to compete on the World Snooker Tour for at least the next two seasons.

Hendry had appeared to have ended his time on the professional circuit, when he retired after the 2012 World Championship. That came at the end of a run to the Crucible quarter-finals, which saw him compile the 11th maximum break of his career along the way.

