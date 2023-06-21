A LESA community officer has been filmed depositing empty bottles in a bottle refund machine, while his colleague waits in the company car that is parked on a yellow line.

The video, which was shared on Facebook, has been investigated by the Local Enforcement System Agency, which will be "taking the appropriate disciplinary proceedings" according to CEO Svetlick Flores.

In the video, the LESA car is parked on a yellow line. One officer remains inside while the other is captured depositing bottles. Two transparent bags full of bottles are seen by the man’s side.

A video doing the rounds shows one LESA officer waiting in the passenger seat of the company car and the other depositing bottles. Video:Silvio Seisun

The person recording the scene can be heard saying: "Check this out my friends. Look at all the contraventions coming out, sorry I meant coming in, as now instead of giving out fines we are now throwing in bottles".

It is not clear when and where the video was taken. The Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS) sees people having to pay 10c more for drinks in the shops and reclaim the money if they return their containers to be recycled.