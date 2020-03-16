Several local sportsmen have been taking part in a national campaign aimed at urging the local public to stay at home to stave away the threat posed by the coronavirus in our islands.

On Monday morning, the number of cases in Malta shot up to 30, with the first three incidents of local transmissions being announced by the health authorities.

Andrei Agius, the Malta national football team captain, posted a video on his facebook page where he is seen juggling with a ball and then sending a very important message to the Maltese public.

“In a delicate moment like this, the main priority is the well-being of each and everyone of us,” the Hibernians defender said.

“It is important that everyone followes the instructions and guidelines issued by the Maltese health authorities. This is a message of support and courage, values that are important for us and to all football lovers.

“Let’s take care of ourselves by staying at home… Forza Malta.”

Other local sportsmen have also started a Toilet Paper challenge which sees them juggling rolls of toilet paper. Among the players to feature in this challenge was Ħamrun Spartans defender Matthew Gauci who is seen playing with his son.

SportMalta has also started a campaign named #niccaqlaqiddar which is encouraging sports lovers to perform training routines in their home.

“In a statement, SportMalta said: “Let's stay at home and stop the spread.Show us your move. It can be a pic or a short video clip, a trick shot, something related to sport, a silly move. Shoot it and post it here.

“Let's encourage children to stay indoors and keep moving. Adults can join too. Let's start #niccaqlaqiddar”