A Red Cross lifeguard on Sunday rescued a man who ignored the double red flag warning and went for a swim at Font Għadir in Sliema.

Posting on Facebook, the organisation said that although lifeguards are not obliged to perform rescues in double red flag situations, the lifeguard on duty jumped into the water and saved the individual from drowning.

"Follow the flags and don't place yourself in unnecessary risk," Red Cross appealed.

While readers had words of praise for the lifeguard, they also said that people like the swimmer who ignored warnings and put the life of others at risk should be fined.

An eyewitness who watched the rescue unfold wrote that even after this incident, there were still people trying to get into the water.