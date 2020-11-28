The power cut that hit several parts of Malta disrupted a number of matches from the National Leagues, but none more than Marsa FC who saw their hopes of scoring a third goal shattered by a sudden black-out at the Centenary Stadium.

The Red Blues were leading 2-0 against St Andrews when they were awarded a penalty on 62 minutes. However, just about their player hit the shot from the spot, a total black-out fell on the Centenary Stadium forcing referee Matthew Degabriele to suspend the game.

The match referee went a step further as he decided to abandon the match.

In accordance with the competition rules, the match will resume at a later date from the 62nd minute, the point in time when referee Matthew Degabriele abandoned the match due to the power outage.

The BOV Premier League match between Santa Lucia and Gżira United, at the National Stadium, stopped but resumed when the electricity was restored and after both teams concluded the needed warm-up.

The other BOV Premier League match which kicked off at 18.15, between Sliema Wanderers and Lija Athletic at the Hibernians Stadium, continued uninterrupted.

The three BOV National Amateur League matches – Mdina Knights-Żabbar St Patick at the Luxol Stadium, Attard-Melita at the Sirens Stadium and Mellieħa-Għargħur at the Victor Tedesco Stadium – were completed in time before the power outage.