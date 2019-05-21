Women’s World Cup winner Kristine Lilly, one of the most recognised faces in women’s football in the United States, heaped praise on the European movement as the Netherlands will play their first final against the US, on Sunday evening in Lyon (kick-off: 5pm).

Video: Gianluca Lia

Lilly formed part of the United States in their successful 1991 and 1999 World Cup campaigns and has collected 352 caps for her national team.

“I have always respected the European movement because women’s football in that region is very strong and nowadays is reflecting the investment of the member associations as well,” Lilly told Times of Malta.

“Just imagine that because of that, France and Germany will miss out on the upcoming Olympic Games.”

The United States are on course for a record fifth World Cup title and Lilly feels that Jill Ellis’ clan has enough weapons to seal the deal.

“I am very excited for this final, and even though Netherlands are a very good team, I think that the United States have so many weapons and personalities that can make the difference on the big stage,” she explained.