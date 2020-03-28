Constant updates

Malta has registered 10 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Saturday.

Fearne revealed the number during a press conference held in Gozo to discuss the island's preparatory work for the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that the number was relatively low for the third successive day, but urged people to guard against complacency.

Malta has now 149 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with two patients having recovered and no deaths so far.

Although Fearne revealed the number of new patients during his press conference, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will nevertheless be holding a daily briefing at 12.30pm.

Fearne argued that Malta was on the right path and said that the World Health Organization had highlighted the Maltese example as one of best practice during a ministerial meeting held on Friday.

The Health Minister alluded to a sudden revision of restrictions applicable to groups most vulnerable to COVID-19, saying that the rules had been "fine-tuned" and urging people to be patient.

"We are rewriting the rule book," he said.

"We are in unchartered territory and the measures are based on science and pandemic research. These are unprecedented times," he said.

Gozo preparations

Fearne said that the government had asked Steward Global Healthcare for 120 beds to be made available for COVID-19 patients at the Gozo General Hospital as well as 20 intensive care beds, with 13 of them used for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital will be making 123 beds available, he said. More than half of those are already vacant and all the beds requested will be available within the next two weeks, he said.

The 123 beds at Gozo General Hospital a one-third increase on the original 80 bed allocation the government had announced for Gozo two weeks ago.

Gozo will also have its own oxygen cylinder stock, to ensure the island will not face shortages should there be any service disruption between Malta and Gozo.



Staff is being trained at the Barts Medical school and immunocompromised patients are being treated there, to ensure they are kept apart from any COVID-19 patients.

“I hope all these preparations are for nothing and we will not need this capacity, but we have to be prepared,” Fearne said.

The press conference is ongoing. More to follow.