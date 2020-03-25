Some 19 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed overnight, the largest daily tally since the outbreak of the disease.

It brings Malta's total to 129.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci announced the numbers of cases in her daily update on the COVID-19 situation.

The 19 new cases were confirmed from 488 tests carried out. Eight of the new cases were contracted abroad, four were found through contract tracing, and seven were local transmissions.