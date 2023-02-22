Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia is taking questions on public transport and discussing solutions to the ever-growing, emblematic problem of mass transport in a Times of Malta business breakfast on Wednesday morning.

As Malta grapples with overcrowded roads and the general population's apparent lack of motivation to ditch its private car for public transport, all eyes are on Farrugia to provide sensible, effective and efficient solutions.

What will it take to solve Malta's mass transport system once and for all? What will the government do next? What should it do? Should the use of private cars be taxed?

Joining Farrugia on the panel are Malta Public Transport General Manager Konrad Pule, Head of Geography and Director of the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the University of Malta professor Maria Attard, economist, researcher and University lecturer Dr Marie Briguglio, and eCabs founder and CEO Matthew Bezzina.

The event is titled The Road to Reliable Public Transport.

Panellists will take questions from a live audience of stakeholders as well as viewers on social media.

