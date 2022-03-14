Labour leader Robert Abela and his Nationalist adversary Bernard Grech are taking part in a question and answer session with less than two weeks before the general election.

The event, billed as a 'pre-election meet up' organised by the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises, will see both leaders separately take to the podium to answer questions.

It is expected to run for around 90 minutes.

The two party leaders previously held a debate at the University of Malta last week. That was a rather tame event, despite a rowdy crowd of university students who booed and jeered both leaders.

Monday’s event, before business leaders and social partners, will no doubt make for a far less hostile environment.