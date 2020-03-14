Constant updates

Business owners and self-employed people whose trade has been most affected by a coronavirus-sparked slump will have all tax and social security payments due for March and April postponed, the prime minister said on Saturday.



The payments will instead be deferred to a later, as yet undefined date.



Businesses in the tourism, hospitality, recreation, transport and some manufacturing sectors will be eligible for the payment holiday, Abela said.

Companies which invested in teleworking systems would also be eligible for a 45 per cent refund up to €500 for each worker, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri added later.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said the temporary relief would be a big boost to businesses, arguing that such payments amounted to roughly 20 per cent of their costs, with that estimate not including VAT payments.



Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that the measure would effectively allow businesses to hold onto the equivalent of one-third of each worker’s salary to reinvest.



“There is no need to sack workers,” he said.

Mini-budget

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna also announced that the government was putting together what he called a “mini-Budget”, which would readjust financial targets and allocations to suit the new situation Malta found itself in.



“We will use the surplus to create a mini-Budget,” he said, reminding people that Malta had strong GDP growth to help it weather the crisis.



Schembri echoed that message, saying Malta’s finances “have never been so good” and that families had record levels of savings.



Scicluna said that the Finance Ministry would be assessing which departments needed a cash injection to help cope with the crisis. He highlighted health services as an obvious candidate.



The finance minister acknowledged that the government might have to consider measures to help employees forced to remain at home and stay away from work. Any such measures would depend on how the spread of COVID-19 progressed, he said.



Banking associations, Scicluna said, have promised to do all they can to ensure liquidity for businesses.



Ensuring the liquidity of banks themselves is a different issue, he said. A Eurogroup meeting of EU finance ministers scheduled for early next week will shed more light on how EU member states will tackle that.

