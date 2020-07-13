Adrian Delia has welcomed President George Vella’s decision to re-confirm him as the leader of the opposition and said the decision should be respected by everyone who believes in the rule of law and holds respect for the constitution.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the President said that after meeting the opposition parliamentary group, he had established that Delia no longer enjoyed their support.

However he said that Delia could not be removed as leader of the opposition because the role should be held by the leader of the largest party in opposition to the government, which is the Nationalist Party.

In a statement ahead of his address, the PN said it welcomed the decision and appealed to those who "genuinely love their country" to work together to scrutinise the government.