Archbishop Charles Scicluna is leading Christmas Day Mass at 9.30am at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina.

Mass is being broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook.com.mt and on radio station RTK 103.

On December 31, Msg Scicluna will lead a Thanksgiving Mass at 5.45pm at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, marking the close of the year.

At the end of the celebration, the Te Deum will be sung, and the Sacramental Blessing will be given.

On January 1 at 9.30am, the Archbishop will celebrate Mass at Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi and this will be broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook.com.mt and on radio station RTK 103.

On January 7, Msg Scicluna will preside over an Epiphany Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.