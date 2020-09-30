Charmaine Gauci is live on Times of Malta’s Facebook page, answering readers’ questions about COVID-19.

The Superintendent of Public Health joins journalist Claire Caruana for the fortnightly programme, Ask Charmaine.

Episode eight comes amid an increase in the number of deaths linked to the virus, which has had a particularly devastating impact on elderly people.

As of Tuesday, Malta is second only to Spain in terms of deaths per 100,000 people in the EU over the last 14 days.