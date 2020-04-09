There were 38 new cases of coronavirus in Malta overnight, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said in her daily briefing.

The spike in numbers comes after two elderly people died from the virus: a 92-year-old Gozitan woman and an 80-year-old man.

Gauci opened the news conference by passing on her condolences to the latest victim, whose death was announced on Thursday morning.

She said authorities were continue to increase the number of swabs and that the 38 fresh cases came from 1018 tests.

Of the new case, 25 are female, including a pregnant woman and 13 are male. One of the new cases is a four-year-old girl.

The majority are Maltese, with four non-Maltese among the new cases.

Gauci announced that one of the cases is a 31-year-old Maltese man, who worked at Piscopo Cash and Carry in Paola.

He was handling food and so it was important that anyone who visited the supermarket from April 6, and who has symptoms, calls 111.

She said the authorities were working on cleaning but customers with symptoms needed to get in touch, even though any contact the staff member may have had with customers was not long.

