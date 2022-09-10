Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace early Saturday – a constitutional formality - recognised his sovereignty.

Leading the list of attendees is the king’s son, William, who was appointed Prince of Wales on Friday evening by his father, who announced it during his address to the nation.

It is the first time in history that the Accession Council is being televised, and the first time in history that the ceremony has included women. Among the 250 dignitaries in attendance ar government ministers, along with former ministers, prime ministers and senior clergy and privy council members.

Penny Mourdant, the lord president of the council, presides over the ceremony.

Featuring trumpets and a balcony proclamation, the pomp-filled protocol is the latest part of a 10-day programme of official mourning -- which will last even longer for the royals -- held across Britain leading up to the queen's funeral.

An emotional Charles set the tone for his reign in a televised address Friday in which he hailed his mother's "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

"Queen Elizabeth's was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," he said.

The speech dominated the front pages of Britain's newspapers on Saturday, with his heartfelt tribute to his "darling mama" headlining the Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Daily Mail, The Sun, and Daily Star.

Charles looked pensive as he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as king made the front page image on the Independent, Guardian and The Times, which also carried the words "God Save the King".

Britain's new king, Charles III, meeting the country's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Friday. Photo: AFP

The new king also named his elder son and next heir Prince William, 40, as the new Prince of Wales, while expressing love for his younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan.

The move means William's wife Kate assumes the Princess of Wales title once held by his mother and Charles' ex-wife, the late Princess Diana.

The accession council ceremony is ongoing.