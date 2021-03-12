Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta.

Her weekly news conference comes as five people aged 38 to 85 years old died while infected with the virus. Three were patients at Mater Dei while two were in their homes at the time.

She was also speaking after the island opened its sixth intensive treatment unit to cope with patients and amid a quasi-lockdown until April 11.

On Thursday Malta was among a list of countries continuing to back the Oxford-AstraZenca jab after other several other countries suspended their use of the shot to investigate cases of blood clots. The European Medicines Agency says there is currently no indication the vaccine caused the condition.

It also comes a day after a fourth vaccine, by Johnson & Johnson was approved for use in the EU.

Watch the news conference live below

Gauci said the timeline for the vaccine rollout has been moved forward by some weeks and said 15,000 people in education had now received the jab. overall, 113,258 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

There are now 40 vaccination centres across the island, Gauci said, including a large one opened in MCAST on Thursday.

Addressing the situation at Malta's intensive care units, she described the number of people receiving treatment as "substantial" with 34 people treated with intensive care in Malta and Gozo.

Overall there are 245 people being treated in hospital. There are:

29 in Mater Dei's intensive treatment unit;

10 in the Mater Dei's infectious diseases unit;

100 in other Mater Dei wards;

17 in Gozo, including five in intensive care;

14 in Boffa;

23 in St Thomas;

Six in Karen Grech;

31 in the Good Samaritin facility;

15 in Mount Carmel.

She also revealed that despite the vaccination drive, there are still some cases in homes for the elderly but said that the numbers are much lower and "even if there are people infected, if vaccinated, their symptoms are less".

How are people being infected?

Data until March 7, before the latest restrictions kicked in, showed that the largest cluster of cases was in households with 333 cases.

Gatherings were next, with 155 cases, followed by workplaces, institutions and education. In Gozo, there are 169 patients, with the remaining cases in Malta.

Just two people of the 909 tested at the airport between March 4-10 tested positive: a person from Poland and one from Spain.

The numbers among the elderly are dropping, Gauci said, with the majority of cases among the 15-49 year olds but we had some spill over into the 50-74 age groups.

The average age at death is the lowest ever at 68.3 years old.

"Once you have a spike in numbers, you expect the number of deaths, and hospitalisation to occur," she said.

Reflecting on the fact two people died in their homes, rather than in a hospital or facility, she said this was because ​"of a number of reasons". Some people have chronic illnesses and so the progression of the illness was too rapid for hospitalisation, she said.

Asked about the UK variant, which now accounts for 61 per cent of new cases, she said that the evidence suggests only that that is more infectious and that research on whether it is more aggressive is "still coming out".

More to follow

