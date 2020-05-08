Malta has recorded three new cases of coronavirus from 1,137 tests, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has announced.

She gave the details during her daily briefing, where her main message was aimed at fighting complacency among the population.

The new patients bring to 489 the number of confirmed cases in Malta, although only 65 are 'active' after 419 recoveries and five deaths.

So far, there have been 40,493 tests carried out since the outbreak over two months ago.

The new cases include a 27-year-old Maltese woman, who had symptoms on May 5 and her son, whose age was not provided. They had been in contact with another coronavirus patient and were already in quarantine.

The third patient is a 34-year-old Gozitan who did not show any symptoms and went to work, but did not have contact with anyone there. He and anyone he was in touch with are now in isolation.

Some 13 per cent of all cases in Malta have been similarly asymptomatic, which Gauci described as a "significant number".

Gauci used the news conference to remind people to use a symptom checker, launched recently, saying that no personal details were logged by those using it.

"You can rest assured, this is completely confidential," she said, announcing over 34,000 people had already used it.

'Obey quarantine rules'

Gauci reminded people to adhere to social distancing advice, including keeping a 2 metre distance from others, washing hands, and avoiding touching your face.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to call 111.

She appealed to the public to adhere to quarantine rules, which make it compulsory for all those with the virus to stay indoors.

"This is being done to safeguard everyone," she added.

Asked specfically whether sunbeds can be rented out, given that beaches are not closed, Gauci did not answer.

She also failed to reply to a question by Times of Malta on whether the authorities have identified Malta's strain.