Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering her weekly update on COVID-19 in Malta.

It comes on a day of record case numbers, with 258 people testing positive for the virus and concerns from doctors about the impact on Mater Dei hospital admissions. The country also marked a grim milestone this week as a 30-year-old woman became the youngest victim of the virus.

However Malta continues to lead the EU in its vaccine roll out programme and has so far given 50,249 people - the equivalent of ten per cent of the population - at least one dose of the vaccine.

Watch the update live below:

More to follow