Fifteen people have been newly-diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Malta to 584.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering the latest update on the coronavirus situation in Malta.

Her briefing comes after healthcare workers warned the island could be at the beginning of a second wave of the virus.

Watch live.

There are 113 active cases of the virus on the islands, after 465 people recovered and six people died.

Gauci said that of 26 people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the last two days, 16 did not show any signs of the virus.

The new patients include two children both aged two years old. One had diarrhoea and the other had fever.

The latest update on the number of cases in Malta, published by the health ministry.

The new patients also include five healthcare workers in various hospitals in the country:

A 56-year-old who was working at Gozo General Hospital and is now in isolation;

A Maltese woman who was working in a ward and initially tested negative but was later re-tested and found to be positive;

A 27-year-old Indian healthcare worker at Karin Grech, who had symptoms on May 12 including bodyaches and headaches;

A 30-year-old healthcare worker form Pakistan, who works at Mater Dei found through routine testing and who last worked on May 15;

A 24-year-old Maltese woman, who was also a healthcare worker at Karin Grech

An 82-year-old, who lives in a home for the elderly is also among the new patients as are several care workers at residential facilities.

More to follow