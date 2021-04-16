Constantly updated

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is giving her weekly COVID-19 update this Friday afternoon.

Watch it live in the video below.

The seven-day moving average of new COVID cases has decreased once again and now stands at 50. The average age of new patients detected this week was of 39.

Patients are becoming younger in age, as older cohorts are vaccinated, with Gauci noting that a good number were aged between 25 and 30.

“We have reached a plateau of cases,” Gauci said, as she noted that the positivity rate - the percentage of swab tests that result positive - has declined to 2.6 per cent.



The UK variant of the virus continues to be the biggest concern locally – 75 per cent of new cases reported this week are of that variant.

How many patients are in hospital?

Gauci provided a breakdown of hospitalised cases.

Nine patients are in intensive care. For the first time since it opened, not a single patient is being cared for at the Good Samaritan long-term facility.

Mater Dei ITU: 9

Mater Dei IDU: 8

Other Mater Dei wards: 21

Good Samaritan: 0

Boffa Hospital: 9

Gozo General Hospital: 1

St Thomas Hospital: 9

Karin Grech: 11

Mount Carmel Hospital: 1

Where are new cases being linked to?

Household transmission continues to be the most common method of infection, according to data gathered by authorities, with foreign-imported cases and workplaces also accounting for a good number of new cases.

Households: 101

Imported: 39

Workspace: 37

Social gatherings: 29

Institutions: 15

Education: 2

Sports activities: 0

COVID app to work across EU

A COVID alert smartphone app that keeps track of people you come in close contact with to better detect possible virus exposure will soon work across the EU, Gauci said.



The app – COVID Alert Malta – uses bluetooth technology to identify whether a person has come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Just over 20 per cent of the population has downloaded the app so far, with 2,845 people contacting a COVID helpline after the app flagged a potential infection.



The app will now become interoperable with similar apps in 16 other EU member states, meaning a person with the app who comes into contact with a tourist who subsequently tests positive will also be alerted – provided that the tourist is also using their country’s version of a COVID tracking app.



Gauci urged people to download the app if they have not yet done so, and said the interoperability function will become functional following an app update.

The app was developed thanks to a €150,000 EU grant.

Elderly patients

With 96 per cent of senior citizens vaccinated, infection numbers have plummeted at care homes. Gauci said just three people there tested positive for the virus this past week, with all of them asymptomatic and none requiring any hospital care.



Gauci urged people to stick to wearing their masks, despite the gradually warming weather. Masks are crucial to limiting transmission, she said, and social distancing remained extremely important.

Vaccination

Just under 265,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with more than 80,000 people fully vaccinated.



Gauci urged anyone aged 60 or older who has not yet received a vaccination appointment to call a COVID-19 vaccine hotline by dialling 145.



People aged between 50 and 59 can register for vaccination either online or by sending an SMS to 99180045 (Malta) 99180044 (Gozo) with the message including their ID card number and letter.



“Vaccines are safe and of good quality. We are already seeing the number of cases decrease,” she said in a plea for people to get themselves vaccinated.

Reopening

The briefing comes as healthcare authorities said just 27 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Thursday - the lowest daily tally since September 30, 2020. Two men, both aged 67, died at Mater Dei Hospital, becoming the virus' 404th and 405th victims.

Malta started implementing its reopening plan this week, with a gradual return to classrooms for schoolchildren, residents at care homes allowed visitors and elective surgeries at Mater Dei Hospital resuming.

Non-essential shops and services will reopen for business on April 26, with sources saying that authorities plan on allowing restaurants to reopen in mid-May. Bar owners will have to wait, however: there is still no indication when they will be allowed to welcome patrons once again.