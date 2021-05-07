Constant updates

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is giving her weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday afternoon, one day after authorities announced a timeline for the easing of a raft of public health restrictions.



Gauci’s briefing is currently under way. Watch it live in the video below.

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were announced on Friday, with one patient dying overnight. The total number of active cases stands at 252.

No cases at homes for the elderly

Gauci highlighted a piece of positive news to emerge this week: not a single virus case was reported inside homes for the elderly.

She said that more public health measures applicable to such homes would be relaxed "soon".

Where are cases being traced to?

The majority of new cases are in patients aged 20 and 24. The average patient age now stands at 37.7, Gauci said.

Seventeen of Malta's current virus cases are in Gozo. One incoming traveller who arrived in Malta from Italy tested positive at the airport.

The positivity rate - the percentage of swab tests that are positive - currently stands at 1.1 per cent.

Vaccinations

More than 115,000 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gauci said.

Healthcare workers have administered 365,902 doses so far in total.



Vaccine uptake continues to be very positive, Gauci said.



Over 60s: 95% have taken at least one dose

50 – 59: 72% have taken at least one dose

40 -49: 59% have taken at least one dose

30 – 30: 51%* vaccinated or applied for a vaccine



Anyone aged over 60 who has yet to be vaccinated should call 145 to receive a vaccine appointment.

How many patients are in hospital?

Virus cases continue to decline, Gauci said, with the seven-day moving average of cases declining to 20.

There are currently 53 virus patients in hospitals across Malta and Gozo. They are:

Mater Dei ITU - 4

Mater Dei IDU – 6

Mater Dei other wards – 10

Gozo General Hospital – 2

Boffa Hospital – 28

St Thomas Hospital – 0

Karin Grech – 1

Good Samaritan – 0

Mount Carmel – 2

Malta's COVID-19 case numbers have plummeted in recent weeks to months-long lows, with hospitalisation rates also down significantly as the country races towards its vaccination targets.

The updated reopening strategy announced on Thursday foresees restrictions on restaurants and gyms being eased by the end of May, with bars, theatres and cinemas slated to reopen as of June 7.



Come June, people will also be allowed to take off their masks while at the beach without risking a fine, organise a sit-down wedding or play a game of football with their friends.



Summer schools and contact sports for children will only be permitted from the end of June, however.