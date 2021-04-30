Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is giving a news conference on the latest COVID-19 situation in Malta.

It comes as the island recorded zero deaths for the fifth day in a row on Friday and 16 new cases.

All people aged over 40 are currently being invited for the vaccine, with 42 per cent of that cohort receiving at least one jab. Some 94 per cent of the over 60s have received a vaccine while 67 per cent of the over 50s have been given a dose.

Watch the update here.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases are low, Gauci said, with the seven-day moving average standing at 23 cases with the positivity rate at a "very good" 1.3%.

Of the 331 people currently positive for the virus, 54 are being treated in hospital with eight patients in intensive care.

"Fewer people are being admitted to hospital, Gauci said.

Where is COVID-19 spreading?

The majority of all active cases are in Malta, with 21 cases in Gozo.

This week:

28 cases were 'imported', meaning arrivals to the island who tested positive for the virus.

There were 26 cases linked to households,

19 to the workplace and

12 in education, following the reopening of schools last month.

Gauci said no cases had been found in child care while the three cases in secondary schools were all teachers.

A cluster of 11 students was found at the University of Malta, including one confirmed case of the Brazilian variant.

"These were foreign students, who live in a cluster," Gauci explained. "The cluster is an University complex. The students will be hospitalised, not because of symptoms but to isolate them completely. This is how we handle containment, especially with such clusters," she said.

The students were all taking part in online lessons, so were not mixing with other students, making the outbreak easier to contain, Gauci said. This student cluster also saw an overall increase in cases among the 15-19 age group, while the average age of a COVID-19 patient stands at 41 years old.

How many cases are variants of concern?

Overall, the majority of cases - 67% - are of the highly-transmissible UK variant. Of the other so-called variants of concern, Malta has five cases of the Brazil variant and five of the South African strain.

Gauci said some of the Brazil variant cases are "linked to travel" but that there has also been local transmission. She

"Regarding those who were tested for Brazil variant, we realised that there was one person who was in contact with a previous person who tested for the variant, and we identified the person immediately and isolated that person," she said.

More to follow. We are unable to display video due to a technical problem.