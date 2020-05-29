Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has lauded the "responsibility and discipline" of the people after a second day without any new cases of COVID-19 this week.

On Friday the island recorded no new cases, but the virus death toll rose to eight. A 56-year-old man, who had several chronic health conditions, is the latest victim.

The number of active infections is 94, and 25 people are being treated in hospitals, with one person transferred to intensive care overnight.

Gauci said: "The fact that we have zero cases comes at the work of a lot of people and the responsibility and discipline of people who are cooperating and working with us."

In her update on the coronavirus situation on Friday, she said the authorities were now focussing on how to get the country "back to normal".

Referring to commercial flights, which are banned but are expected to begin again by mid-July, Gauci said authorities are "working on protocols to get the airport ready". On Thursday, Air Malta announced all passengers would have to wear masks on the plane from Monday.

She also referred to some other measures that have been lifted, such as the resumption of services to the elderly, regarded as the most vulnerable group to coronavirus.

Asked if the over 65s should remain at home, she said they should remain "careful".

"If they need to go out to, they should take care to avoid crowded places in order to keep themselves safe."

While there were no positive diagnoses out of 1,193 tests, Gauci detailed the four cases diagnosed on Wednesday.

They are a 33-year-old Maltese woman, who was in quarantine because her husband tested positive; two Indian carers, aged 33 and 23, who were working at Karin Grech Hospital, and a 53-year-old Maltese woman.